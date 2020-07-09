Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces school year will begin week of August 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the 2020-2021 school year will begin the week of August 24, but starting no later than August 26.

Graphic provided by the Arkansas Department of Health. Graph illustrates how school districts will respond to COVID-19 cases in schools

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 26,052 total COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 806 cases and four deaths from Wednesday.

