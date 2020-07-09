Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces school year will begin week of August 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the 2020-2021 school year will begin the week of August 24, but starting no later than August 26.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 26,052 total COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 806 cases and four deaths from Wednesday.
