Coronavirus in Arkansas: Mask mandate in effect, Arkansas receives $8.2M to help pay utility bills for struggling Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 363 with 33,927 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a July 20 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

As of Monday afternoon, there are 33,927 total COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths in the state, according to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Top counties with more than 20 active cases:

Washington County – 94

Pulaski County – 60

Benton County – 57

Craighead County – 28

Mississippi County – 26

Pope County – 26

Sebastian County – 25

Arkansas and Faulkner Counties – 21

Garland and Miller Counties – 24

As a state, Arkansas ranks 3rd in the nation for people in the hospital per 100,000 people.

The governor announced that he has authorized National guard assistance bringing in 10 National Guardsmen who will support the case management work for Washington Regional Medical Center for the next 30 days.

18 new patients are in the hospital for COVID-19 related issues making the total 471.

26,397 of the positive cases have recovered

Arkansas has received $8.2 million to help people pay utility bills for people who are struggling due to COVID-19.

The statewide face covering mandate is now in place.

Watch the live stream here.

LATEST POSTS: