Coronavirus in Arkansas: First day of school across Arkansas as Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 696 with 56,894 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in an August 24 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

There were an additional 320 cases and 9 deaths according to Governor Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 56,894 cumulative cases and 696 deaths in the state.

Governor Hutchinson emphasized that the numbers are looking better but we must keep going lower.

Governor Hutchinson said that Sunday we had 375 positive cases now on Monday we dropped to 320. Governor Hutchinson said we are on a good track right now and to keep working to make that number even lower.

Dr. Jose Romero updated on the other numbers within the state.

He said the hospitalizations are down 34 as of Monday afternoon bringing the total to 466. Patients with ventilators are down 2 making the total 106.

Dr. Romero said we have 5,509 active cases in the state.

On Monday there were only three counties with more than 20 cases

Pulaski County: 46

Faulkner County: 36

Poinsett County: 23

They also wanted to make sure to emphasize a few reminders for people in the state of Arkansas:

