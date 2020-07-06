Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 439 cases and five deaths from Sunday.

You can watch the news conference live above.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: