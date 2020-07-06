Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 439 cases and five deaths from Sunday.

