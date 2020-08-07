Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces support of COVID-19 emergency leave for school employees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday he supports a COVID-19 Emergency Leave for School Employees.

The proposal is to use $20 million from CARES Act funding.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key said the $20 million is an estimation.

If approved, it would allow for up to two weeks of paid leave.

It would be available for teachers and support staff.

State officials say it can be used by school employees who must quarantine for coronavirus related reasons.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, the CARES Act Steering Committee will probably discuss the proposal next week.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 48,039 total COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 1,011 cases and six deaths.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha encouraged Arkansans to get the flu vaccine.

