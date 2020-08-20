Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders will give an update on the COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

As of noon Thursday, there are 54,216 total COVID-19 cases and 631 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday based on the need, the state is submitting an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for the unemployed in Arkansas to receive $300 per week in enhanced unemployment compensation.



You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: