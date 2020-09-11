Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces new record of positive tests

MENA, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that the state has seen a new record high of new cases.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there were 1,107 positive PCR tests and 78 positive antigen tests. That is a total of 1,185 positive tests.

According to Hutchinson, there are 67,911 cumulative cases.

Governor Hutchinson said 225 of the positive PCR tests came from the same lab and one-third of the cases were from last week.

The governor said he expected an increase because of so many days with a low number of cases.

When asked if a large number of cases came from Labor Day activities, Governor Hutchinson said, “Maybe.”

The governor said state officials have looked at restaurants in the last two weeks of cases, four percent said they went to restaurants and 13% went to retail stores.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said the counties with the highest number of new cases are Pulaski County (105), Washington County (91), Craighead County (61), Benton County (52), Sebastian County (51), Crawford County (35), Faulkner County (25) and Garland County (24).

Hutchinson announced Friday 13 additional people have died from the virus in Arkansas, bringing the total to 953.

The governor said the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Arkansas remained at 392.

Dr. Romero said there are 76 people on ventilators in the state due to the virus, which is a decrease of three.

Governor Hutchinson said 7,801 PCR tests and 459 antigen tests were completed Thursday.

Hutchinson said the positivity rate from antigen tests Thursday is 20.5%.

During Friday’s news briefing in Mena, Governor Hutchinson said there are 16 active cases in Polk County with two additional cases announced with a 6.9% positivity rate.

Governor Hutchinson said 13% of today’s cases are from college campuses.

On Thursday, Governor Hutchinson announced Friday’s briefing will be the last daily news briefing.

