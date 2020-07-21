The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 34,655 total COVID-19 cases and 374 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 728 new cases and 11 deaths since Monday’s news conference.

Governor Hutchinson said of the 11 deaths announced Tuesday, six of them were late reportings and did not happen within the last 24 hours.

