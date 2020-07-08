1  of  2
Gov. Edwards to share COVID-19 update as cases rise to over 70K
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

Arkansas
Posted:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 25,246 total COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 734 cases and four deaths from Tuesday.

You can watch the full news conference live above starting.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

