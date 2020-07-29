Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Medial Director of Immunizations Dr. Jennifer Dillaha and Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe visited Russellville Wednesday and give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Hutchinson said he had a community meeting with leaders from Pope County.

The governor also spoke to education leaders about the start of school.

The governor announced Wednesday Verizon has joined in the partnership for the $10 million for Wi-Fi access hot spots that was announced Monday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 40,968 total COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 787 cases and six deaths.

State officials said 170 of the newly-announced cases were from correctional facilities.

According to the governor, the top counties with the most newly-announced cases are Chicot County (152), Pulaski County (82), Sebastian County (43), Craighead County (34) Benton County (33), Little River County (30), Mississippi County (22) and Washington County (22).

State officials say 145 of the 152 new cases in Chicot County are in a correctional facility.

According to Hutchinson, there are currently 508 hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, which is an increase of seven from Tuesday.

According to Dr. Dillaha, there are currently 108 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus, an increase of two from Tuesday.

State officials say testing is down. According to the governor, 4,519 tests were completed on Tuesday.

The cumulative positivity rate is 8.2%, according to state officials.

The governor also mentioned a letter written by a Vietnam War veteran that said why people should wear masks.

