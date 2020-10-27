The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give virtual COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response virtually Tuesday afternoon.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

