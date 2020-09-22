Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to provide update on COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 76,364 total COVID-19 cases and 1,197 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) website.

The total COVID-19 cases reported by ADH include 74,286 confirmed cases and 2,078 probable cases.

The total deaths reported by ADH include 1,048 deaths among confirmed cases and 149 deaths among probable cases.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

