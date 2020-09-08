Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon

The cool down that was much advertised last week for this week probably will not happen. The threat of rain will begin to increase by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy and rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Rainfall has been rather limited and will likely stay that way into the weekend. Look for a partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will be above normal for all of the area as we will see temperatures drop into the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will be close to normal. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s over the northern half of the area to the low to middle 90s over the south.