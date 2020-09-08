The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 294 COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths. That brings the state’s total to 66,021 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths.

