Coronavirus in Arkansas: State joins multi-state purchasing agreement for antigen tests

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon Arkansas has joined a multi-state purchasing agreement with the Rockefeller Foundation to buy a larger volume of antigen tests.

Governor Hutchinson said the state will use $4 million to buy 120,000 antigen tests.

According to Hutchinson, the $4 million will be CARES Act funding that has already been approved for testing. The governor said it saved money to buy the tests this way.

The governor said this purchase is rapid testing equipment and supplies.

The governor said these tests will be used in all Arkansas Department of Health local health units, 10 college health centers and select community testing sites.

Governor Hutchinson said he hopes to have the tests by October.

