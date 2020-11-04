Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., listens during the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing in Washington. Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Sen. Cotton is on the ballot again in Arkansas and campaigning hard — just not in his home state. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas won reelection Tuesday in a race that has allowed him to begin laying the groundwork for a potential 2024 White House bid.

President Donald Trump secured Arkansas’ six electoral votes as Republicans hoped to maintain their dominance in the solidly red state.

COTTON RELECTED

Cotton defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington on Tuesday after a campaign in which he ran ads in battleground states and assisted endangered GOP colleagues in the Senate.

The only Democrat who was running against Cotton abruptly withdrew his candidacy last year hours after the filing deadline.

With millions of campaign cash on hand, Cotton ran ads in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. He also made trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. He insisted the moves were about helping Republicans keep the Senate and Trump’s reelection.

Cotton was first elected in 2014 in a nationally watched campaign where he defeated Democratic incumbent Mark Pryor.

TRUMP WINS

Trump has won Arkansas’ six electoral votes for the second time.

Trump defeated former Vice President Joe Biden in a state that has remained solidly red over the past several years. Trump easily won the state in the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton.

Trump has remained popular in Arkansas even though dissatisfaction with his handling of the coronavirus hurt his approval ratings nationwide. Arkansas has had more than 114,000 coronavirus cases and has seen a surge in hospitalizations in recent weeks.

BALLOT MEASURES

Tuesday’s election also featured three measures the Republican Legislature sent to voters. One of them is a proposal to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for highways.

The proposal has the backing of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state’s top lobbying groups, including the state Chamber of Commerce. An unlikely coalition of groups on the right and left, including Americans for Prosperity and the Sierra Club, are campaigning against the measure.

Another proposal would ease legislative term limits and the other would place new restrictions on the ballot initiative process.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.