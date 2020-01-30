Court rejects death row inmate’s mental illness claim

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Karl Roberts. The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled against Roberts, a death row inmate who argued that he shouldn’t be put to death because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Justices on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 upheld a lower court’s decision to reject the appeal of Karl Roberts, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of his 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled against a death row inmate who argued that he shouldn’t be put to death because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Justices on Thursday upheld a lower court’s decision to reject the appeal of Karl Roberts, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of his 12-year-old niece, Andi Brewer.

Brewer’s mother, Republican state Rep. Rebecca Petty, has served in the Arkansas House since 2015. Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled and its supply of lethal injection drugs expired last year. The state has said it is not actively searching for lethal injection drugs.

