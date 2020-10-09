The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID-19 convalescent plasma donors critically needed as hospitalizations soar

Arkansas
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is asking for those who have had COVID-19 to step up and help patients who are currently battling the virus.

According to a press release, high convalescent plasma requests further tax an already-strained collection system struggling to meet growing patient demand. New convalescent plasma donors are needed now, to ensure the treatment is available when patients are in need.

“Time is of the essence in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Delays in transfusing convalescent plasma may cost someone their life or prolong the severe symptoms of this virus.” 

ABI says a plasma donation can provide transfusions for up to four COVID-19 patients.

To learn more on how to donate, CLICK HERE.

