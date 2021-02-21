COVID-19 in Ark.: Largest increase in vaccine distribution in over a week reported Sunday; 284 new cases, 9 additional deaths reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said Sunday’s COVID-19 vaccinations report shows the largest increase in vaccine distributions in over a week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s report, there were 9,578 vaccines given Saturday, with 6,396 given from the state program and 3,182 given from federal programs.

There are 284 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report shows the largest increase in vaccine distribution in over a week, with an increase of more than 9,500 doses. Our efforts to catch up on vaccine distribution this weekend are working.



There have been 515,183 COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Arkansas, according to ADH. The state has received or allocated 752,525 doses.

The Department of Health reports there are 284 new COVID-19 cases, with 160 of those confirmed and 124 of those considered probable cases.

ADH officials say there have been nine additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, with eight from confirmed cases and one from a probable case.

That brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 315,414 and 5,357 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of active cases decreased by 408 in the last 24 hours, according to officials.

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19 is 577 as of Sunday, a decrease of 28 from the previous day.

Eleven additional people have been placed on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus, which brings the total to 114.

According to ADH, there have been 139,258 PCR tests and 61,740 antigen tests given so far this month.