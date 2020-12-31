COVID-19 in Arkansas: 2,708 new cases, new record for hospitalizations to end the year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas continues to break records for the number of patients requiring hospitalization to fight the coronavirus as 2020 comes to an end.

The latest figures released by the Arkansas Department of Health Thursday showed 2,708 new cases of COVID-19 in the stat, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,189 and raising the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 225,138.

An additional 39 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,676.

The increase of 21 patients requiring hospitalizations drove the state to a new record of 1,195 active patients. There was a slight increase in the patients requiring ventilators, with 209 now requiring that assistance.

Three counties in the state – Pulaski, Washington and Benton – saw daily case increases larger than 250 new cases.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted the while the new case count was still high, it was lower than levels seen just a week before.

“I spent the last day of 2020 working with our health department team on vaccine distribution. And while the new cases are way too high, the 2,708 new cases today are more than 400 fewer than the same day last week,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “We are also working with our incredible hospitals on the best way to cover the increase in hospitalizations. Be safe this New Year’s Eve.”