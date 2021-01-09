COVID-19 in Arkansas: 4,000+ COVID-19 deaths since beginning of pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- More than 4,000 Arkansans have died due to complications of COVID-19.

According to an update Saturday from the Arkansas Department of Health, 4,010 people have died in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

2,886 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard later today for more information: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/xVGq6okmlD — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) January 10, 2021

There were 44 deaths reported Saturday. Out of the increase of deaths, 34 are from confirmed cases and 10 are from probable cases.

Arkansas continues to see record active cases and hospitalizations.

According to ADH officials, there are 27,822 active cases.

There are 1,346 hospitalizations in Arkansas, an increase of four from Friday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported an additional 2,886 COVID-19 cases Saturday, with 2,151 of those being confirmed cases and 735 probable cases.

The counties with the most new confirmed and probable cases added Saturday are Pulaski (382), Benton (241), Washington (234), Faulkner (131) and Pope (119).

Out of the new cases, 2,134 are from communities and 17 are from correctional facilities.

There are 223 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus.

ADH reports there were 13,165 PCR tests and 3,094 antigen tests completed Friday.