COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases reach week of decline, more than 15,000 vaccinations delivered in last 24 hours

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas gave out more than 15,000 doses in the last 24 hours, while the Arkansas Department of Health reports another decline in Active cases and hospitalizations.

This is the 7th straight day for a decline in active cases for Arkansas.

The ADH reported 1,103 new cases for a total of 311,043 cases.

There are 13,518 active cases, 712 hospitalized, which is down 23 from Wednesday, and 117 on ventilators, which is down 21 from Wednesday.

25 new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,199.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are

  • Pulaski, 178
  • Benton, 90
  • Washington, 60
  • Saline, 57
  • Sebastian, 52

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“For the second day in a row, we see a decrease of over 50% in new cases from last week. Vaccine administration has progressed throughout the state, with an increase of over 94,000 since last week. We must continue doing our part in this fight.”

