COVID-19 in Arkansas: ADH says more than 40% of available vaccine doses have been given

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced the new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, Jan. 14. Gov. Hutchinson says that the small decrease in hospitalizations and ventilators “will relieve some of the strain on our health care system as we continue to distribute vaccine doses.”

The ADH reported 2,491 new cases for a total of 264,511. There 24,740 active cases in the state. There are currently 1,295 hospitalized in the state, which is down 67 from Wednesday.

COVID-19 numbers

241 are on ventilators, which is down 14 from Wednesday. 42 deaths were added today, for a total of 4,228.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 327

Washington, 212

Benton, 175

Garland, 127

Sebastian, 99

In Southwest Arkansas, Polk County reported 38 new cases, Miller 31, and Columbia 20. There are now 13,111 cases reported in the region, and 242 deaths.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s report shows over 800 fewer cases with higher testing than this time last week. We also saw a decrease in hospitalizations and ventilator usage. This will relieve some of the strain on our health care system as we continue to distribute vaccine doses.”



Here are today’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers: