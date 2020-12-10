COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson announces record-breaking number of active cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas saw a record-breaking number of active coronavirus cases Thursday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 19,723 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there were 2,202 new cases and 34 deaths.

In total, there have been 178,854 COVID-19 cases and 2,820 deaths in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the cases added Thursday, 1,704 are considered confirmed cases and 498 are considered probable cases.

According to the health department, the top counties for new cases are Pulaski (232), Washington (185), Faulkner (97) and Craighead (88).

Of the deaths added Thursday, seven are from confirmed cases and 27 are from probable cases.

There are currently 1,005 hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19, which is down 59 from Wednesday.

According to ADH officials, there are 181 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus.

Governor Hutchinson said Thursday, “Yesterday saw a very strong day of testing, with over 18,000 total tests administered. A decrease in hospitalizations is a good sign, but this has not been the trend. Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance as you are out and about.”