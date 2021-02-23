Hutchinson: Arkansans 65+ can now go for COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new group of Arkansans will soon be able to get the vaccination for COVID-19.

While announcing the latest updates in the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the state is lowering the age at which residents qualify for access to the vaccine from 70 to 65.

This change in the age threshold for receiving the vaccine would open up access for around 115,000 Arkansans.

Currently, Arkansas is in Phase 1-B of the state vaccination plan, focusing on getting doses to residents 70 and older, teachers and school staff from pre-school through university levels and essential priority workers.

Phase 1-A included hospital and other frontline health care workers, first responders and employees and staff at long-term care facilities.

As of Tuesday, 534,479 Arkansans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state saw an additional 102,705 doses delivered on Monday, bringing the total number of doses available for state programs to 794,230. An additional 61,000 doses are available in Arkansas for federal programs.

Active case counts continued to drop Tuesday, falling to 4,807. The Arkansas Department of Health reported that 834 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic to 316,593.

Another 14 deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 5,377. Cases requiring hospitalization dropped by 43 to 545, while the number of patients needing ventilators fell by 10 to 99.