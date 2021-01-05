COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations continue to rise, 1,300+ new cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total cases reported in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 234,781.
The has state also added 51 new deaths, for a total of 3,800.
Arkansas has 23,057 reported active cases, according to the ADH, which one less than the day before.
The ADH also reported 1,296 hospitalizations, which is a new record for the state. Of those patients, the state health department says 212 are on ventilators, which is also also a new all-time high.
