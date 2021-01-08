COVID-19 in Arkansas: Third-straight day of record hospitalizations, active cases as vaccines continue to roll out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a third straight day of new all-time highs for active cases and hospitalizations in the state.

As of Friday, the ADH says there are 27,290 active cases and an additional 16 people admitted to hospitals around the state reported since Thursday brings the total hospitalizations to 1,342. There are 219 patients on ventilators.

The state health department reported 2,944 new cases Friday, for a total of 248,860. Forty new deaths were also reported, for a total of 3,966.

“Today’s report has 1,360 fewer cases than this time last week with higher testing,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “This good news is overshadowed by the loss of an additional 40 of our friends and neighbors. We all have a responsibility to our friends and neighbors to help slow the spread, and I hope you’ll join me as we continue to fight this invisible enemy.”

State health officials say 190,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Arkansas with 65,991 given out to the public as of January 8th, 2021.

Top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 378

Benton, 284

Washington, 266

Sebastian, 145

Faulkner, 139