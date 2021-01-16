COVID-19 in Arkansas: Total coronavirus vaccination rate tops 40% and active cases climb slightly

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest data released by state officials shows more coronavirus vaccinations are being given but the number of new active cases continues to grow.

Date from the Arkansas Department of Health released Saturday shows that 131,390 total doses of the COVID-19 have been given in the state, which is 40.5 percent of the 324,400 vaccine doses available thus far.

An additional 2,543 cases of the virus were reported Saturday, bringing the total active case level to 25,804, There has been 270,178 total cases of the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths toed to COVID-19 grew by 30 Saturday, to a total of 4,293.

The number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization dropped by 22, falling to 1,292 currently in Arkansas. Those needing ventilators also fell, down to 214.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson thanked Arkansans for continuing to follow state mandates to limit community spread as the vaccine rollout continues.

“Our efforts to slow the spread of this virus are so important as we distribute vaccine doses across the state,” he said. “Thanks to all for following guidelines.”