COVID-19 in Arkansas: Update from Gov. Hutchinson as state vaccination rate nears 300,000

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccination numbers at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a week that has seen a decline in active cases and hospitalizations as more Arkansans get vaccinated.

As of Monday, over 290,000 doses of the vaccine have been distributed through Arkansas, with Hutchinson saying. “We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask-wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines,”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

