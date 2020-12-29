The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Track COVID-19
Coronavirus self-checker
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
Track COVID-19
Radar
Testing sites & info
Vaccine updates
                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

COVID in Arkansas: Governor to give update after Christmas weekend and record-setting hospitalizations

Arkansas

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With record numbers of coronavirus-related hospitalizations after the long holiday weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson will be giving an update on the response in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Monday saw the state report those who are currently hospitalized top 1,155 cases, with those requiring ventilators up to 201.

Hutchinson noted that ADH officials are still determining if the record-jump in hospitalizations is due to a backlog of cases from the long holiday weekend.

The state also saw an increase of 1,651 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths from the virus.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss