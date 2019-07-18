SWAR flooding sweeps away more than 100 head of cattle

DIERKS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some cattle farmers in Howard County are still tracking down their herds after the animals were washed away in Tuesday’s flooding.

Justin Allen and his family own land along both sides of Highway 70 in Dierks.

Allen said their cows have been found today up to four miles up the highway from their farms. Many got lost and trapped in wooded areas. The cows got caught up in the current and floated down the highway into areas dense with trees.

“Every cow that I had, every calf that I had in this field, got down in the creek and went,” said Allen. “They went under the bridge and come up on the other side on my dad’s place.”

From there he said the cows floated into the woods. Allen said some cowboys on horseback have helped round up the herd and tried to lure the livestock back down the highway to the pastures.

The family is still missing more than 100 head of cattle valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

