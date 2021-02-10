Dansons to open country’s largest BBQ wood pellet mill in SW Arkansas

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Dansons USA announced Wednesday that it will open the country’s largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas.

The company says the facility, which is around 335,000 square feet and sits on 143 acres, will initially start with three pelleters and a 100,000-ton capacity, but has the infrastructure for the eventual expansion to 300,000 tons and nine pelleters.

The site will also serve as a distribution center for wood pellets as well as wood pellet barbecue grills and will be responsible for creating approximately 50-100 new jobs in the next three years.

“Dansons is setting the barbecue world on fire with its high-quality wood pellets and top-flight pellet grills,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“Dansons and Hope are a perfect match. Dansons needs wood. Arkansas has wood. Dansons needs a first-rate workforce. Arkansans are the hardest working and smartest employees anywhere. Dansons and Arkansas will set the standard for barbecue wood pellets, and soon grill masters will be serving barbecue with the distinctive taste of Arkansas.”

According to Dansons USA, the site, which will be the crown jewel of Danson’s pellet creation and distribution operation, is a former Georgia-Pacific facility and has a strong infrastructure for wood processing.

The town of Hope also has extensive fiber processing abilities, with several sawmills, paper mills, and particleboard plants already in the area. For Dansons, the pellets will be manufactured for the Pit Boss® Grills and Louisiana Grills® brands and are 100% all-natural products that are free of artificial flavors, spray scents, and binders.

“This is a great day for the city of Hope,” said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

“Dansons is renowned for their exceptional products and community involvement, and I know they will have a huge impact on economic and community development in Southwest Arkansas. I look forward to continuing to work with them as they join Arkansas’ diverse business community.”

“We are blessed to be able to expand our operation and open our new pellet mill location in Hope, Arkansas,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen.

“The state of Arkansas has been the most welcoming, most friendly, and most encouraging location we’ve ever done business in. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission, from the town, county, and state level, has welcomed us with open arms from the onset of this project. As a family-owned business, the personal touches that have come from Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Preston’s offices, as well as those from Jack Thomas and Steve Harris with the state and local EDC, have meant a lot to us. We believe in relationships and people and we really like the people we are working with.”

“Dansons conducts business with both integrity and excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our community,” said Hope Mayor Don Still.

“Dansons’ family-focused values are a great fit for Hope, and I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the company in the future.”