De Queen man arrested in Madison County, accused of triple homicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 22-year-old De Queen man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection to a triple homicide in Madison County.

Hunter Chenoweth, 22, is being held at the Saline County Detention Center while the homicide investigation continues. Formal charges associated with the homicides will be determined by the Madison County prosecuting attorney.

Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted about 5 p.m. on February 23 by an individual reporting three people were dead inside a residence at 3487 County Road 6041, southwest of Huntsville.

The homicide victims were identified as Tami Lynn Chenoweth, 51, James Stanley McGhee, 59, and Cheyene Chenoweth, 26.

Information was developed identifying a child believed to have been at the home who was abducted by the killer or a woman who had also been at the crime scene.

Highway Patrol Division troopers spotted a van matching the description of the crime scene vehicle traveling westbound along Interstate 30 near Benton. As state troopers initiated a traffic stop, a passenger in the van exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and began verbally provoking the troopers who had made the traffic stop.

Simultaneously other troopers moved-in from behind the gunman and were able to arrest Hunter Chenoweth, 22, of DeQueen.

The driver of the van stopped by State Police was a 25-year-old DeQueen woman. Also in the van was the abducted infant, less than one-year-old.

The child was unharmed and later released to the Department of Human Services. The female driver has been questioned by state police and released.

