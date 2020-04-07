Domtar lays off 142 employees at Ashdown mill

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Domtar Paper Mill Company is temporarily laying off about 140 employees. Due to COVID-19, it has caused several businesses, universities, and schools in the area to shut down.

The economic slow down has negatively impacted the demand for communications grade paper. As a result, the company laid off employees who work on the A62 machine for three months.

The manager of communications said restarting the A62 machine will depend on the market when the three month period ends. After the shutdown is over, Domtar workers will be able to return to their job. During this time they hope to balance paper production with customer demand.

“About 140 people from the machine and other impacted departments will be laid off during this time. You know Domtar is committed to doing everything we can to care for our employees as far as their families during this difficult time,” said Tammy Waters, Communications and Government Relations Manager.

According to Waters, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus at their mill. Right now, Domtar is contacting the employees directly affected by this lay-off to offer assistance.

