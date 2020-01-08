Dover woman finds python under refrigerator

DOVER, Ark. (KARK) – The Dover Marshal’s office is reminding folks to keep their pets on a leash or in a cage after a woman found a Python in her apartment.

Deputy Marshals caught the Ball Python Tuesday night after it was spotted under the refrigerator.

Our Alexis Wainwright will be speaking to the woman later on tonight on when and how she found the snake.

The woman has told us that she had just moved there and has a small child, and thinks that it could’ve been much worse.

The sheriff believes that it was a pet from the last owner and they just left the snake there.

Check out the full story tonight at 10 on KARK.