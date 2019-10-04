Downtown debut for Texarkana mural

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana city leaders are hoping some advertising artwork attracts more tourists to downtown.

Dozens gathered Friday morning for the unveiling of a new mural at the corner of Olive and Broad Streets.

The Dr Pepper ad toasts Texarkana’s “twice as nice” heritage and officials hope it will be a popular photo spot.

“We know that we’re real close to State Line Avenue where a lot of people come to have their picture made when they can stand on both sides of the state line,” said Texarkana, Arkansas, Mayor Allen Brown. “So, a lot of things going on down here and this just helps enhance it, helps beautify the city and we can do it with a joint effort between both cities.”

The ad features a silent film star and Texarkana native. In her honor, the mayors from both sides of the state line made a joint proclamation for Corinne Griffith, The Orchid Lady of the Screen Day.

