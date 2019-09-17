Entertainment district coming soon to downtown Texarkana, AR

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Downtown Texarkana is about to get a little more “entertaining.”

The city’s board of directors approved an ordinance Monday allowing Adults to drink alcoholic beverages openly outside bars and restaurants in a designated downtown district.

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days from being published.

So far, Texarkana is one of a handful of cities in Arkansas to take advantage of the entertainment law.

Mayor Allen Brown said the move will have a big impact on community events and economic development in the area.

“The merchants, the clubs and things that are down here, the restaurants that are already down here understand that impact and so we’d had 100 percent support of that,” said Brown.

The board of directors also adopted a resolution to amend the year-end 2019 budget to include a 2 percent pay increase for all city employees at Monday’s meeting.

