Farmer accused of kidnapping, killing Arkansas woman while jogging to make court appearance

NEWPORT, Ark. – The man investigators say admitted to killing an Arkansas woman while jogging is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

The Jackson County Prosecutor had said he plans on filing capital murder, kidnapping and rape charges against Quake Lewellyn, 28.

Authorities testified during the first court hearing that Lewellyn admitted to kidnapping Sydney Sutherland, 25, while she was jogging in August and then killed her.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to search for Sutherland. After two days of searching for her by ground and air, investigators in Jackson County recovered her body “north of her residence.”

The Sheriff in Jackson County had said in August that Lewellyn, a local farmer, and Sutherland were familiar with each other.

Lewellyn is scheduled to be in court on October 1 at 9:00 a.m. for what authorities had said in August would be a hearing.

The suspect has been in the Randolph County Jail since August.

Court documents surrounding the Sutherland case have not yet been made available.

