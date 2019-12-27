Fatal overnight house fire claims the lives of two people

FOUKE, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS)- An overnight fatal fire near Fouke, Arkansas claimed the lives of two people on Dec.26.

According to Gary Sumner with the Miller County Fire Department, fire units received the call at 11:44 p.m. When units arrived at 14738 Highway 71, just north of Fouke, Arkansas, the mobile home was fully involved.

Summer says there were three people in the home at the time of the fire, one escaped and went back in to help the other two but was unable.

Five Miller County fire units and one from Fouke Fire Department reported to the scene. It took several hours to get the fire under control.

No cause has been claimed. The investigation is still on-going.