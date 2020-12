FCC auction allocates $424M for broadband expansion in rural Arkansas

Different colored cat5e ethernet cables to illustrate the connection and speed of data with net neutrality. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Monday, December 7, that Arkansans living and working in rural areas will have access to high-speed broadband through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 auction.

For the Natural State, $424,243,217.60 was allocated to expand broadband to 338,000 homes and businesses to be served, and total support through 2030. This figure is the estimated population in Arkansas.

“Nearly all locations in Arkansas that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, with an overwhelming majority (90%) getting gigabit-speed broadband.” FCC

Number of homes and businesses to be served, and total support for 10 years in Arkansas, by county:

Arkansas Altice USA, Inc. 5 $852 Arkansas CenturyLink, Inc. 103 $563,850 Arkansas NexTier Consortium 142 $330,738 Arkansas Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,278 $1,851,694 Arkansas Resound Networks, LLC 1,236 $3,689,624 Arkansas Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 3 $996 Arkansas, AR Total 2,767 $6,437,754 Ashley NexTier Consortium 1,929 $3,957,502 Ashley Resound Networks, LLC 408 $791,506 Ashley Segnem Egere Consortium 1,212 $2,522,367 Ashley Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 27 $87,537 Ashley, AR Total 3,576 $7,358,911 Baxter Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,834 $6,274,296 Baxter Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 4 $3,020 Baxter, AR Total 3,838 $6,277,316 Benton CenturyLink, Inc. 154 $373,830 Benton Cox Communications, Inc. 1,652 $1,409,750 Benton Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,019 $1,531,276 Benton Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 2,896 $2,890,395 Benton Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 3 $14,772 Benton, AR Total 5,724 $6,220,024 Boone Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 14 $134,255 Boone Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 1,225 $2,640,249 Boone, AR Total 1,239 $2,774,504 Bradley Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 22 $30,935 Bradley Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 1,022 $3,049,875 Bradley, AR Total 1,044 $3,080,810 Calhoun South Arkansas Telephone Company 658 $1,999,396 Calhoun, AR Total 658 $1,999,396 Carroll Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 327 $449,100 Carroll Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 3,821 $13,427,991 Carroll, AR Total 4,148 $13,877,091 Chicot NexTier Consortium 163 $274,073 Chicot Resound Networks, LLC 1,337 $3,330,779 Chicot Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 38 $19,593 Chicot, AR Total 1,538 $3,624,445 Clark Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,031 $4,021,094 Clark Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 37 $81,219 Clark, AR Total 1,068 $4,102,313 Clay Prospero Broadband Consortium 2,598 $3,185,228 Clay Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1 $2,270 Clay, AR Total 2,599 $3,187,497 Cleburne Prospero Broadband Consortium 3,683 $6,078,927 Cleburne Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 128 $79,647 Cleburne Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 2 $852 Cleburne Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 1,196 $3,134,271 Cleburne, AR Total 5,009 $9,293,697 Cleveland NexTier Consortium 455 $1,627,315 Cleveland Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 82 $680,820 Cleveland, AR Total 537 $2,308,135 Columbia Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,242 $11,690,982 Columbia, AR Total 3,242 $11,690,982 Conway Prospero Broadband Consortium 409 $1,185,360 Conway Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,574 $9,994,089 Conway Segnem Egere Consortium 399 $806,850 Conway Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 150 $177,732 Conway, AR Total 4,532 $12,164,031 Craighead Prospero Broadband Consortium 3,687 $2,361,254 Craighead Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1 $980 Craighead, AR Total 3,688 $2,362,234 Crawford CenturyLink, Inc. 607 $1,527,846 Crawford Cox Communications, Inc. 13 $20,913 Crawford Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,529 $4,754,282 Crawford Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 227 $503,575 Crawford Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 14 $96,678 Crawford, AR Total 3,390 $6,903,295 Crittenden Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,411 $821,135 Crittenden Resound Networks, LLC 1,416 $3,934,512 Crittenden Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 38 $32,452 Crittenden, AR Total 2,865 $4,788,099 Cross NexTier Consortium 678 $1,301,221 Cross Resound Networks, LLC 1,685 $3,549,429 Cross Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 140 $16,324 Cross, AR Total 2,503 $4,866,973 Dallas NexTier Consortium 396 $1,702,467 Dallas South Arkansas Telephone Company 1,041 $2,681,675 Dallas, AR Total 1,437 $4,384,142 Desha Resound Networks, LLC 1,141 $2,421,314 Desha Segnem Egere Consortium 424 $1,446,684 Desha Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 9 $26,745 Desha, AR Total 1,574 $3,894,743 Drew NexTier Consortium 2,013 $5,659,148 Drew Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 94 $98,720 Drew Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 609 $2,658,029 Drew, AR Total 2,716 $8,415,897 Faulkner Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,410 $1,370,921 Faulkner Segnem Egere Consortium 1,252 $1,690,546 Faulkner Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 59 $42,152 Faulkner Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 261 $348,842 Faulkner, AR Total 3,982 $3,452,460 Franklin Altice USA, Inc. 8 $1,188 Franklin Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 4,382 $12,211,112 Franklin, AR Total 4,390 $12,212,300 Fulton Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,579 $7,084,925 Fulton Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 53 $29,168 Fulton, AR Total 2,632 $7,114,093 Garland HomeTown Broadband, Inc. 686 $1,249,664 Garland Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 328 $991,791 Garland Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 474 $640,418 Garland, AR Total 1,488 $2,881,873 Grant CenturyLink, Inc. 369 $1,189,008 Grant Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 2,136 $8,183,297 Grant, AR Total 2,505 $9,372,305 Greene Prospero Broadband Consortium 5,681 $8,252,044 Greene Resound Networks, LLC 287 $143,964 Greene Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 752 $123,494 Greene Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 678 $68,229 Greene, AR Total 7,398 $8,587,731 Hempstead Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,098 $6,561,219 Hempstead, AR Total 3,098 $6,561,219 Hot Spring Central Arkansas Telephone Cooperative, Inc. 1,004 $1,629,931 Hot Spring Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,894 $1,915,933 Hot Spring, AR Total 2,898 $3,545,863 Howard Altice USA, Inc. 59 $6,773 Howard Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,563 $6,771,752 Howard Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 9 $2,825 Howard Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 31 $43,134 Howard, AR Total 2,662 $6,824,484 Independence CenturyLink, Inc. 992 $2,380,473 Independence Resound Networks, LLC 820 $1,743,893 Independence Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 349 $1,155,163 Independence Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 637 $632,237 Independence Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 2,198 $4,460,295 Independence Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 11 $365 Independence, AR Total 5,007 $10,372,426 Izard Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,802 $7,215,198 Izard Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 31 $85,628 Izard, AR Total 1,833 $7,300,826 Jackson Resound Networks, LLC 1,515 $6,779,097 Jackson Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 70 $137,088 Jackson Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1 $228 Jackson Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 615 $1,644,108 Jackson, AR Total 2,201 $8,560,521 Jefferson Altice USA, Inc. 340 $39,019 Jefferson NexTier Consortium 188 $323,795 Jefferson Prospero Broadband Consortium 628 $193,907 Jefferson Resound Networks, LLC 1,589 $2,690,992 Jefferson Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1,609 $378,152 Jefferson Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 2,071 $2,814,289 Jefferson Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 120 $15,585 Jefferson, AR Total 6,545 $6,455,739 Johnson Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,504 $7,056,253 Johnson Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 702 $534,735 Johnson, AR Total 3,206 $7,590,988 Lafayette Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 943 $2,040,930 Lafayette Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 88 $23,765 Lafayette Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 272 $909,354 Lafayette, AR Total 1,303 $2,974,049 Lawrence Prospero Broadband Consortium 3,418 $6,853,837 Lawrence, AR Total 3,418 $6,853,837 Lee NexTier Consortium 215 $567,789 Lee Resound Networks, LLC 1,800 $3,517,263 Lee Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 151 $27,079 Lee, AR Total 2,166 $4,112,130 Lincoln NexTier Consortium 1,115 $3,717,533 Lincoln Resound Networks, LLC 666 $1,388,264 Lincoln Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 142 $45,987 Lincoln, AR Total 1,923 $5,151,783 Little River Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,609 $3,026,320 Little River, AR Total 1,609 $3,026,320 Logan Altice USA, Inc. 116 $10,583 Logan Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,177 $7,858,606 Logan Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 47 $32,026 Logan, AR Total 3,340 $7,901,214 Lonoke Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,545 $917,770 Lonoke Resound Networks, LLC 730 $1,752,847 Lonoke Segnem Egere Consortium 48 $19,527 Lonoke Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 9 $5,503 Lonoke, AR Total 2,332 $2,695,647 Madison Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 977 $2,357,119 Madison Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 4 $15,564 Madison Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 535 $2,631,810 Madison, AR Total 1,516 $5,004,493 Marion Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 73 $250,032 Marion Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 340 $393,518 Marion, AR Total 413 $643,550 Miller Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 142 $315,813 Miller Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 10 $13,338 Miller Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 10 $4,066 Miller, AR Total 162 $333,217 Mississippi Resound Networks, LLC 268 $1,255,812 Mississippi Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,362 $1,286,224 Mississippi Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 543 $138,684 Mississippi Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 42 $3,406 Mississippi, AR Total 3,215 $2,684,126 Monroe NexTier Consortium 235 $843,067 Monroe Resound Networks, LLC 1,144 $1,951,505 Monroe Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 860 $316,113 Monroe, AR Total 2,239 $3,110,685 Montgomery Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,177 $3,527,607 Montgomery Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 5 $5,515 Montgomery Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 1,456 $4,406,927 Montgomery, AR Total 2,638 $7,940,049 Nevada CenturyLink, Inc. 226 $1,478,328 Nevada Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,630 $7,095,700 Nevada Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 50 $40,885 Nevada, AR Total 1,906 $8,614,913 Newton Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 66 $500,220 Newton Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 158 $576,798 Newton, AR Total 224 $1,077,018 Ouachita South Arkansas Telephone Company 3,394 $6,706,175 Ouachita, AR Total 3,394 $6,706,175 Perry Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,181 $3,033,855 Perry, AR Total 1,181 $3,033,855 Phillips Resound Networks, LLC 1,234 $2,815,415 Phillips Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 15 $34,518 Phillips, AR Total 1,249 $2,849,933 Pike Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,424 $5,324,560 Pike Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 113 $166,668 Pike, AR Total 2,537 $5,491,228 Poinsett Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,326 $2,259,417 Poinsett Resound Networks, LLC 101 $957,678 Poinsett Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 24 $5,109 Poinsett, AR Total 1,451 $3,222,204 Polk Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 4,072 $11,835,744 Polk, AR Total 4,072 $11,835,744 Pope Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 3,512 $8,891,937 Pope Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 611 $545,489 Pope Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 42 $175,491 Pope, AR Total 4,165 $9,612,917 Prairie NexTier Consortium 203 $320,784 Prairie Prospero Broadband Consortium 232 $128,890 Prairie Resound Networks, LLC 1,871 $3,677,954 Prairie Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 213 $116,856 Prairie, AR Total 2,519 $4,244,484 Pulaski Prospero Broadband Consortium 484 $977,377 Pulaski Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 1,261 $1,165,592 Pulaski Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 177 $532,764 Pulaski, AR Total 1,922 $2,675,733 Randolph Prospero Broadband Consortium 3,276 $9,203,637 Randolph Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 3 $1,108 Randolph, AR Total 3,279 $9,204,745 Saline NexTier Consortium 322 $732,738 Saline Prospero Broadband Consortium 1,835 $2,666,845 Saline Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 866 $536,889 Saline Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 129 $267,966 Saline, AR Total 3,152 $4,204,437 Scott Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,261 $7,153,218 Scott, AR Total 2,261 $7,153,218 Searcy Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,005 $8,451,402 Searcy, AR Total 2,005 $8,451,402 Sebastian Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,030 $4,101,551 Sebastian Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 83 $61,755 Sebastian Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 10 $11,526 Sebastian, AR Total 2,123 $4,174,831 Sevier Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 1,414 $2,537,688 Sevier Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 3 $1,563 Sevier Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 1 $8,418 Sevier, AR Total 1,418 $2,547,669 Sharp CenturyLink, Inc. 507 $1,865,407 Sharp Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,135 $6,038,926 Sharp Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 186 $92,883 Sharp, AR Total 2,828 $7,997,216 St. Francis HomeTown Broadband, Inc. 609 $174,565 St. Francis Resound Networks, LLC 1,659 $2,413,878 St. Francis Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 2,024 $432,591 St. Francis Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 19 $3,695 St. Francis, AR Total 4,311 $3,024,730 Stone Mountain View Telephone Company 43 $298,572 Stone Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 76 $646,974 Stone Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 77 $223,604 Stone, AR Total 196 $1,169,150 Union NexTier Consortium 2,685 $10,897,619 Union Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 947 $833,416 Union Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 242 $582,736 Union, AR Total 3,874 $12,313,772 Van Buren Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 785 $2,247,580 Van Buren, AR Total 785 $2,247,580 Washington Rural Electric Cooperative Consortium 2,812 $3,132,425 Washington Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 8 $6,652 Washington, AR Total 2,820 $3,139,077 White Prospero Broadband Consortium 4,297 $950,404 White Resound Networks, LLC 3,748 $8,253,780 White Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 433 $213,036 White Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 81 $102,825 White Wisper-CABO 904 Consortium 69 $9,580 White, AR Total 8,628 $9,529,625 Woodruff Resound Networks, LLC 1,464 $3,052,268 Woodruff Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 90 $15,897 Woodruff, AR Total 1,554 $3,068,166 Yell Space Exploration Technologies Corp. 389 $337,116 Yell Windstream Services LLC, Debtor-In-Possession 558 $3,040,067 Yell, AR Total 947 $3,377,182 TOTAL 200,612 $424,243,218 338,000 is the estimated population in Arkansas that will benefit from the funding. The 200,612 number refers to the specific number of geographic locations (homes/businesses) that are eligible for service, per FCC.

Bidding began in October for nearly 400 applicants. On the list of eligible areas was Arkansas (201,923 locations), other states that had more than Arkansas were:

California (370,986 locations)

Texas (311,108 locations)

Michigan (251,083 locations)

Wisconsin (240,840 locations)

Mississippi (219, 466 locations)

The eligibility rules were developed in accord with criteria adopted in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Order.

The FCC’s goal is to close the digital divide in rural America.

