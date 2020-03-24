First coronavirus case reported in Hempstead Co., Ark.

HEMPSTEAD CO., La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas health officials say the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Hempstead County, one of three counties where new cases were reported Tuesday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed 44 new cases statewide Tuesday during an early afternoon briefing in Little Rock, along with the state’s first two deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 218.

According to Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith, both of the coronavirus patients who died were in central Arkansas. One was in their 50s, the other over the age of 80.

Just before the governor’s briefing, the coroner’s office confirmed the death of a 91-year-old man from the coronavirus in Faulkner County.

In addition to Hempstead, cases of coronavirus have already been reported by state health officials in Sevier and Columbia counties in Southwest Arkansas. There are also cases reported in Pike County just north of Hempstead.

There are no confirmed cases as of midday Tuesday in Miller, Little River, or Lafayette counties.

Dr. Smith said that 11 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are in children. 38 are in nursing homes, and ten have recovered.

Smith also noted that there is increasing evidence that smoking is a significant risk factor for deaths from COVID-10, and directed smokers to online smoking cessation resources.

“For those who smoke, this is a good time to strongly consider quitting.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.