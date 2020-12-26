Five people found dead in Arkansas home on Christmas night

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KARK) — Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says five people were found dead at a home in Atkins on Christmas night.

Deputies responded to a call about a disturbance in the 5100 block of Pine Ridge Road just after 5 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, they found five people dead in the home. Investigators say they believe that the people who were discovered were all possibly related to each other.

The bodies have been identified as two adult females and three female juveniles. The names are not being released pending notification of relatives, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jones does not believe there is a threat to the public, and suggests the deaths may be the result of a domestic situation, but he emphasized that it is early in the investigation and expects processing of evidence at the scene to take several days.

At least some of the victims are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. The deceased ranged in age from 8 to 50. The bodies have been transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

