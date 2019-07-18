Flooding damages Dierks park ahead of Pine Tree Festival

DIERKS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are busy cleaning damage following flooding at the city park in Dierks.

Fences around the park were completely leveled by the intense flow of water into the low-lying area. The current also destroyed driveway entries to the site, washing away the pavement.

The damage comes at a tough time as the city’s annual Pine Tree Festival is scheduled to be held in the park the first weekend in August. That gives crews about two weeks to clean and make needed repairs, especially to the rodeo arena, one of the event’s main draws.

“It got the fence here on the east end, it’s washed the roping box out in the arena,” said Stacy Janes with the City of Dierks. “And it washed a lot of the dirt out of the arena.”

“Main thing is just get the entrances fixed and all the roads patched back together, get all the fences cleaned up,” said Dierks Fire Chief Matt Hill. “Because a lot of them are going to be a safety hazard. Kids wanting to play on them.”

Officials said they’ve had a lot of volunteers reach out to offer help getting the park cleaned up enough for the festival. They said the nearly 50-year-old festival is one of the longest-running in the state and draws thousands of out-of-town attendees.

The park is closed while crews clean and make repairs.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.