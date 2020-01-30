Flu outbreak closes schools in Prescott, AR

PRESCOTT, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — One southwest Arkansas school district has canceled classes for two days due to a flu outbreak.

Officials with the Prescott School District announced Thursday that all schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 31 and Monday, Feb. 3 so that campuses can be cleaned and disinfected.

Alternative Methods of Instruction days will be used for both days the schools will be shut down.

Basketball games set for Friday will be played as scheduled.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.