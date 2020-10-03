Foreman School District breaks ground on a new high school

FOREMAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Foreman School District broke grounds to a new high-school on Thursday morning.

Community members and school officials gathered to watch the celebration. According to the School Board President, Shane Mears, the current facility was constructed in 1958.

“It’s 62 years old. There are a lot of things inside the school that are great, but there are a lot more things that a new school can bring,” said Mears.

The facility will be larger than the current building, expanding from less than 50,000 sq feet to 63,000 square ft. Studen say they are excited to be in the new building.

According to school officials, the new school is expected to cost about 12.7 million dollars. Of that, 5.4 million was funded by the state, the community is paying for the remaining 7.3 million dollars through a property tax, that was passed last fall.

“New infrastructure, new networking, more security things of that nature. Just things that we deserve to give to our children, what the future needs,” said Mears.

When construction is complete on the new school, the old school will be demolished.

Foreman Public School Superintendent, Pat Tankersley says she was born and raised in the Foreman area. “To be able to leave a legacy behind for those little kiddos, it means the world to me to be able to drive by in my hometown and say here I’ve had apart of that,” said Tankersley.

Weather permitting the school should be complete in October 2021, school officials say they hope to move in over the next Christmas break.