Fouke, Arkansas man loses job following Biden’s Keystone XL Pipeline order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Fouke, Arkansas man says one of President Joe Biden’s first acts as President has left him without a job.

“I was actually working in Nebraska last week building one of the pumping stations. Two hours after the new administration was sworn in, of course they signed an executive order canceling the permits for the pipeline, and uh, it wasn’t an hour after that I was laid off without a job” said Neal Crabtree of Fouke, Arkansas.

Neal Crabtree has worked as an oil pipeline welder for the past 25 years. He says he began work on the Keystone XL Pipeline in 20-20 after the project was in limbo for more than a decade.

Crabtree says he’s not surprised by the decision, it’s why he steered his son away from the oil and gas industry, instead of allowing him to follow in his footsteps.

“He’s learning a trade that uh, that I hope he doesn’t have to deal with what I’m having to deal with right now. And that’s a sad thing to say because I’m proud of what I do. I wanted him to be proud of what I do” said Crabtree.

Crabtree just returned home from Nebraska on Monday. He says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do next and is taking a few days to regroup with his family.