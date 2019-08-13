Freedom Writer inspires SWAR educators

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A former high school dropout is inspiring ArkLaTex educators.

Dozens of staff members from the Texarkana, Arkansas, school district received some inspiration from Manny Scott at the Perot Theatre Monday.

Scott said he dropped out of school and was sitting on a park bench when a stranger motivated him to turn his life around. He went back to class, eventually becoming a part of the group known as the Freedom Writers. Their stories were made famous by the 2007 movie starring Hilary Swank.

Scott shared how important it is for educators to make an effort to relate to their students and empower them to focus on their future.

