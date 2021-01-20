FRIENDS Foundation to bring economic development to Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funding Retention And Increasing Efforts For Notable Economic Development in Sevier County or Friends are a non-profit created to help Sevier County grow.

According to foundation officials, the group looks for projects within opportunity zones while keeping new and old business, growth, and training efforts in mind. The foundation’s overall goal is to have one source of funds.

“To be a competitive community you have to have a steady stream of income dedicated toward economic development,” said Dr. Steve Cole.

Anyone who donates a minimum of $100 automatically becomes a member of the FRIENDS Foundation and funds raised will go toward the goal.

“We get funding through several of the local municipalities but if private businesses or private donors want to give they should also be able to get those tax credits by doing so,” said Sevier County Economic Development Director, Tiffany Maurer.

Community members are encouraged to use their voices through friends, bringing their own ideas to the table.

“You get a voice in all of our meetings, you get to vote on any matters that we decide when we’re trying to decide what we want to do you get to help make those decisions with us,” said Maurer.

For questions on becoming a FRIENDS member or to RSVP for the FRIENDS Foundation’s annual meeting on Friday, February 5, 2021,11:30 a.m., at Herman Dierks Park Community Building in De Queen; please contact Sevier County Economic Development Director Tiffany Maurer, tmaurer@cccua.edu or 870-584-1184.