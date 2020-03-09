Gov. Hutchinson: 2 Arkansans on cruise ship at center of coronavirus containment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson has revealed that there are two Arkansans on a cruise ship that was docking at a California port Monday with some passengers aboard who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Arkansans on board the Grand Princess Cruise Ship “are not symptomatic,” the governor said in a Twitter thread he shared Monday updating the state’s coordinated response to coronavirus concerns.

“We are working on arrangements to repatriate them to the United States with necessary home isolation,” the post stated.

Hutchinson also tweeted about information revealed earlier in the day in a news conference that included some state lawmakers and representatives of the State Health Department:

As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. We are currently monitoring 100 travelers with daily check-in & guidance.

There have been 12 negative test results & our state lab is equipped to do testing in house.

Today, the state issued guidance to our long term care facilities to screen visitors. This is designed to reduce exposure of the elderly to those who may have traveled to impacted countries. Guidance for employers; EMS, travelers & educators is at https://healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

“We take this COVID-19 outbreak seriously & are taking precautions. But I’m keeping my normal schedule & we should continue to do business; go to school & enjoy a beautiful spring,” said the governor’s final post.

CNN reported Monday afternoon that the Grand Princess was carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had arrived at a California port after being held at sea for several days.

