Gov. Hutchinson holding primetime address on Arkansas response to COVID-19

Gov. Asa Hutchinson removes his mask before a briefing at the state capitol Monday‚ July 2020 in Little Rock. As more states are enacting requirements for people to wear masks to curb a surge of coronavirus cases, they’re facing resistance from the police expected to enforce those orders. Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won’t enforce Hutchinson’s mask mandate that took effect this week. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is holding a rare primetime address on Thursday evening to discuss how Arkansas is responding to the coronavirus ahead of the holidays.

The 7 p.m. speech will also address vaccines, just hours after an advisory panel voted to push a vaccine candidate from Pfizer ahead for final FDA approval.

Thursday saw the highest number of active cases in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic, with 19,723 patients currently fighting the virus, more than 1,000 of which are hospitalized.

In a statement earlier Thursday, Hutchinson noted that while the state has seen a couple days of drops in the number of hospitalizations, there is still a great deal more to do.

“Yesterday saw a very strong day of testing, with over 18,000 total tests administered. A decrease in hospitalizations is a good sign, but this has not been the trend,” he said the statement. “Continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance as you are out and about.”