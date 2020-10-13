The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 Testing Sites & News

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

COVID-19 testing sites & news

Testing sites & news

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hutchinson set to give 1:30 p.m. coronavirus briefing in Hope

Arkansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update to media in Hope Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 93,487 total COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The total number of cases include 88,870 confirmed cases and 4,617 probable cases.

According to ADH, 1,586 people have died in Arkansas due to the coronavirus. The total deaths reflect 1,438 deaths among confirmed cases and 148 deaths among probable cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss