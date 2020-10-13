WATCH LIVE: Gov. Hutchinson set to give 1:30 p.m. coronavirus briefing in Hope

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to provide an update to media in Hope Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 93,487 total COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website. The total number of cases include 88,870 confirmed cases and 4,617 probable cases.

According to ADH, 1,586 people have died in Arkansas due to the coronavirus. The total deaths reflect 1,438 deaths among confirmed cases and 148 deaths among probable cases.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.